City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 237,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,578. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

