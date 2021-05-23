Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 135,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

