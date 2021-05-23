Clarus Group Inc. Invests $464,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 309,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,939. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

