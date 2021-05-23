Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 446,258 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 2,192,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

