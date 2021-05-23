Clarus Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 528,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

AMD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 40,201,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,028,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

