Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

