Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $56.49. 251,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

