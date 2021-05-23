Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $201,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

