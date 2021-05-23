Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.12. 1,682,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,152.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,150.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.