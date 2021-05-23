Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $178,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.70. 6,244,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,420. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock worth $88,969,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

