Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $316,298,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.90.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.71. 10,056,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,828. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

