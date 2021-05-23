Close Asset Management Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 451,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

