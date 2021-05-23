CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of CMC Materials worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

