Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head to Head Review

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -131.54% -88.46% Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $1.39 million 75.77 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.36 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.25 $42.48 million $1.52 5.55

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.62, meaning that its stock price is 462% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beyond Air and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.01%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.27%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

