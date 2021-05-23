Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

