Color Platform Trading Down 6.7% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,635.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,569.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.44 or 0.01615428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00430855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003639 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

