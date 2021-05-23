Comerica Bank Sells 918 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 261,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 126,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

