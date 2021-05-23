Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

