Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6,726.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. 3,685,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,439. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

