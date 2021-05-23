Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

