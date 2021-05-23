Commerce Bank Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,687,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 476,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.