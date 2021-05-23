Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

