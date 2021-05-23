Commerce Bank Sells 753 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

