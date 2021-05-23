Commerce Bank Trims Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,671,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avient by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

