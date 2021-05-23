Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

