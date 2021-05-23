Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

