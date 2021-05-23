Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

