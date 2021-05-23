Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESPO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of ESPO opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.