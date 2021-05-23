Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Xylem stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

