Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,246 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $342,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

