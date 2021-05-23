Compass Group’s (CMPGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

