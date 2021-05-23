Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 961,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Conduent by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Conduent by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

