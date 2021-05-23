Conflux Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $266.09 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $266.09 million and $7.38 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,050.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.03 or 0.06017193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.79 or 0.01562875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00403937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00141794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.34 or 0.00628656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00423443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039690 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 835,254,779 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.