Connable Office Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.41. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

