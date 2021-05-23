Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.02. 188,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,856. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.