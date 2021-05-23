Connable Office Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $725.22. The company had a trading volume of 621,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $707.22 and a 200 day moving average of $702.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

