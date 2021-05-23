Connable Office Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.07 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

