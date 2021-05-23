Connable Office Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 5,669,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,483. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

