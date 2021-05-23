Connable Office Inc. Makes New $8.21 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $105.84. 11,478,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240,611. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

