Connable Office Inc. Sells 15,966 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $53.14. 39,111,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,844,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

