Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $46.78 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 371,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,778,000. Apple makes up 5.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

