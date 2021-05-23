Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.16 Million

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $327.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.50 million. Conn’s posted sales of $317.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.33. 194,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,778. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.19 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

