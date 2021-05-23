Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Trimmed by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 4.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,484. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

