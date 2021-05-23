Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

ROAD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 150,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

