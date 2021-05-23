Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,434.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.84 million and $138,434.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

