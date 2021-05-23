ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells $1,570,161.78 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,575,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $5,562,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

