ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WISH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.92.

WISH opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224,451 shares of company stock valued at $152,494,197. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

