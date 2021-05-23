Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582,625 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for 5.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.76% of Macy’s worth $88,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 14,756,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,088,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

