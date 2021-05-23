Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 368,286 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 368,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $8,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,304 shares of company stock worth $3,444,121. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,166. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

