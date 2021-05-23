Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620,767 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises approximately 2.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $37,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 497,109 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in NOV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 881,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NOV by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,558. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.